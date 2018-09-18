Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$17.00” Price Target for Tellurian (TELL)

Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.56. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 603,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 431,875 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 925,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

