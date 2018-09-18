Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Holdings Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. TNB Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

