RLI (RLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RLI Corp have outperformed the industry year to date. RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive track record of underwriting profits in 37 of the past 41 years (particularly the last 22 years). Its ability to consistently increase dividend, maintain combined ratios at favorable levels as well as boast a solid capital position are other positives. Continuous strategic investments to fortify Casualty segment bode well. It also remains focused on strengthening its underwriting results and has decided to drop the underperforming products from the property business. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses raise concerns. Also, the company did not witness any earnings movement for both its 2018 and 2019 estimates.”

Get RLI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.26.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $93,548.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RLI by 58.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 184.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 31.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.