RigNet Inc (RNET) CFO Tonya Maumus Mcdermott Sells 10,576 Shares

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) CFO Tonya Maumus Mcdermott sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $230,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RNET opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.60 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RigNet Inc has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.05.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNET shares. Maxim Group started coverage on RigNet in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RigNet during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RigNet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RigNet during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RigNet by 473.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RigNet during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

