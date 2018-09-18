Richard Pike Buys 70,000 Shares of Biffa PLC (BIFF) Stock

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) insider Richard Pike purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £175,700 ($228,865.44).

Shares of LON BIFF traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.20). 63,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,367. Biffa PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 183 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.45).

BIFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Biffa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Biffa from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Biffa in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.80) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biffa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.17 ($3.39).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

