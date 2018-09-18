Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,187 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of PROS worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,795,000 after acquiring an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 38.0% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 839,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 96.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 469,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 230,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,132,110.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,400. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.