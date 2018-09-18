Reviewing PROS (PRO) & Wipro (WIT)

PROS (NYSE: WIT) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Wipro pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. PROS does not pay a dividend. Wipro pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PROS has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -40.25% N/A -15.01% Wipro 14.66% 15.89% 10.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROS and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $168.82 million 7.38 -$77.92 million ($1.53) -24.84 Wipro $8.37 billion 2.83 $1.23 billion $0.26 20.23

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PROS and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 2 4 1 2.86 Wipro 2 3 2 0 2.00

PROS presently has a consensus target price of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given PROS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Wipro.

Summary

Wipro beats PROS on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc., a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution. It also provides RevenuePRO solutions that offer a set of integrated software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of RevenuePRO Passenger Revenue Management, RevenuePRO Group Sales Optimizer, RevenuePRO Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, RevenuePRO Shopping, and RevenuePRO Merchandising. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support; and strategic services, including discovery and insight consulting services, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It serves manufacturing, distribution, and services industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance; health business; consumer business; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing; technology; and communications. The company's IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. The company has research collaboration agreements with Tel Aviv University for core and applied research in image and text analytics using deep learning and sparse representation models and techniques; and IISc on technologies for autonomous vehicles. Wipro Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

