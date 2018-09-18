Reviewing NuCana (NCNA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

NuCana (NASDAQ: XENE) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NuCana and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A N/A N/A Xenon Pharmaceuticals -9,872.67% -95.43% -55.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuCana and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$29.75 million ($1.06) -22.57 Xenon Pharmaceuticals $310,000.00 854.27 -$30.70 million ($1.72) -7.99

NuCana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. NuCana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NuCana and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 0 4 0 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

NuCana currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xenon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NuCana.

Summary

NuCana beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener for the treatment of epilepsy comprising treatment-resistant adult and pediatric focal seizures, rare and pediatric forms of epilepsy, and other neurological disorders; and XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of epilepsy. The company also develops GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN007, a central nervous system (CNS)-acting calcium channel blocker that directly modulates Cav2.1, which is a critical calcium channel implicated in the pathophysiology of hemiplegic migraine, a rare and debilitating neurological disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

