Reviewing NRG Energy (NRG) and PPL (PPL)

NRG Energy and PPL are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy -9.30% 29.44% 3.08% PPL 18.08% 15.30% 4.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NRG Energy and PPL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 PPL 1 5 5 0 2.36

NRG Energy presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. PPL has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. NRG Energy pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PPL has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and PPL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $10.63 billion 1.01 -$2.15 billion $1.09 32.57 PPL $7.45 billion 2.86 $1.13 billion $2.25 13.52

PPL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NRG Energy. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPL beats NRG Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. It operates natural gas, coal, Uranium, oil, solar, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 30,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

