Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,064.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 67.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

RPAI opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.26. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.92 million. analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.