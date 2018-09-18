Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,176.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

