Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Control4 (CTRL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Control4 (NASDAQ: CTRL):

9/12/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2018 – Control4 was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Control4 had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2018 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2018 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are lowering our rating on CTRL shares to and maintaining our one- year price target of $32, about 12% below the recent share price. We continue to remain confident in management’s ability to improve margin and revenue growth and pursue strategic acquisitions. However, based on the share price as of 8/27/18, the stock is now above our price target.  Rationale Growth reflected in recent stock price. On 8/2/18, CTRL reported 2Q18 results with revenue, adjusted EPS, and adjusted gross margin all above our estimates. In our report dated 8/3/18, we raised our price target to $32 from $30 (about 22% above the then share price of $26.26). The stock has now surpassed our valuation and fully reflects the company’s growth potential over the next twelve months, we believe.””

8/25/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2018 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

8/6/2018 – Control4 had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Control4 was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2018 – Control4 was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Control4 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Control4 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Jun Q Beat with GM & OM expansion, a testament to the building brand of CTRL, in our view. F2H18 guidance in line with prior implied F2H18 guidance, which is likely conservative. Intercom Anywhere signals CTRL is beginning to transcend the entertainment- focused vs. security-focused segmentation, in our view. Strong business performance and addition of former AMZN Alexa exec gives us increased confidence in our long-term DCF-based 12-month PT of $36.””

7/24/2018 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CTRL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 384,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,917. The firm has a market cap of $969.19 million, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.11. Control4 Corp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.62.

Get Control4 Corp alerts:

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $3,483,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $210,134.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,520.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,536 shares of company stock worth $17,664,122. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Control4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Control4 by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Control4 by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Control4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Control4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.