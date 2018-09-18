Rentledger (RTL) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rentledger (CURRENCY:RTL) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Rentledger token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentledger has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Rentledger has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,176.00 worth of Rentledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00272241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00151136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.31 or 0.06624462 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Rentledger Profile

Rentledger’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Rentledger’s official website is rentledger.io . Rentledger’s official Twitter account is @rentledgerio

Buying and Selling Rentledger

Rentledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

