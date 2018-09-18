Renos (RNS) Achieves Market Cap of $127,150.00

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Renos has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Renos has a market cap of $127,150.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002690 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Renos

Renos (CRYPTO:RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin . The official website for Renos is renoscoin.com

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

