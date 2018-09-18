Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) VP Eric Bowen Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Eric Bowen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 32.12%. analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,687,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.