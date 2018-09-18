Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) VP Eric Bowen Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Eric Bowen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 32.12%. analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,687,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.