Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $33.61 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Lam Research by 21.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.9% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.01.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

