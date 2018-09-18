Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 249,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Energy Transfer Partners worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 1,155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 928,129 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 204,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 177,374 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 683,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 100,606 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETP. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,633,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,754,965.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $45,080,386. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETP stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

