Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 9.9% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.36, for a total value of $6,699,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at $48,547,262.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,135.82, for a total transaction of $82,914.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,362 shares of company stock valued at $105,611,408. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie restated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,156.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $909.70 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

