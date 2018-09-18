Regency Centers Corp (REG) Receives $68.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $158,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 885 shares in the company, valued at $56,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $532,456. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 997,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 43.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 53.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,162 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 671.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 346,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 301,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

