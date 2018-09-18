Realty Income (O) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on O. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.19.
O opened at $58.17 on Monday. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In related news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,057.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,367 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,512.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,072,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,452 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,361.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 761,717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $19,888,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,290,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.