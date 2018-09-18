Realty Income (O) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on O. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

O opened at $58.17 on Monday. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,057.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,367 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,512.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,072,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,452 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,361.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 761,717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $19,888,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,290,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

