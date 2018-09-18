Raytheon (RTN) Holdings Raised by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $179.29 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

