Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $142.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

