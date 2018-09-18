Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.2% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 87.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

