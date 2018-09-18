Randgold Resources (RRS) PT Lowered to GBX 4,500

Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($63.83) to GBX 4,500 ($58.62) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Randgold Resources to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.16) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Numis Securities cut Randgold Resources to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 8,000 ($104.21) to GBX 6,000 ($78.16) in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.18) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Randgold Resources from GBX 7,000 ($91.18) to GBX 6,350 ($82.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,042.31 ($91.73).

Shares of RRS traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,741 ($61.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,212. Randgold Resources has a one year low of GBX 5,760 ($75.03) and a one year high of GBX 8,255 ($107.53).

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

