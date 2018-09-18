Randgold Resources (GOLD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 target price on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Randgold Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ GOLD opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of -0.14. Randgold Resources has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 5.88%. equities research analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the second quarter worth $185,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the first quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

