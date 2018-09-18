Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren also posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.22. 21,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

In other news, Director Michael A. George bought 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,974.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

