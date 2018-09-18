RAIT Financial Trust (RASF) Major Shareholder Charles L. Frischer Buys 16,198 Shares

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer purchased 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $44,382.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RASF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289. RAIT Financial Trust has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

Get RAIT Financial Trust alerts:

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RAIT Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIT Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.