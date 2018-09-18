RAIT Financial Trust (RASF) Major Shareholder Charles L. Frischer Buys 16,198 Shares

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer purchased 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $44,382.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of RASF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289. RAIT Financial Trust has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.
