Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 5,095 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $102,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.12.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

