Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $143,000 in EPR Properties (EPR) Stock

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $204,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $489,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.