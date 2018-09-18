Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $168,000 Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,967.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

