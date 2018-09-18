Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.19 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, GOPAX, Kucoin and DDEX. Quantstamp has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $658,832.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00265275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00149698 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.17 or 0.06118819 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GOPAX, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

