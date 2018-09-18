QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 915,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,069 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $51,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 150,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $87,985.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $185,098 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.