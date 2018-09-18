QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 634,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $185,098. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

