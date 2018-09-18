Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 918,184 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Quad/Graphics worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.95%. analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Quad/Graphics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $199,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,576.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

