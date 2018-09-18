Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAG. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

AMAG opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $801.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.48. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.