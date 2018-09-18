Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Director Carl James Schaper Sells 17,752 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Carl James Schaper sold 17,752 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $1,175,004.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

