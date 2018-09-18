PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $318,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Waldron LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.