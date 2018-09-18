Putnam Investments LLC Sells 116,337 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 823,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 116,337 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,261,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 957,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,538,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,172,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after purchasing an additional 679,719 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $32,759,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,082,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 63,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 132.30%. The business had revenue of $391.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

OEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

