Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 567,863 Docusign Inc (DOCU)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 567,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,068,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Docusign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

