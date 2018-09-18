Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBYI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $136.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 146.27% and a negative return on equity of 367.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $651,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,311,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $95,380.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

