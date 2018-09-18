ProtoKinetix, Inc. (PKTX) CEO Clarence Edward Smith Purchases 150,000 Shares

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Clarence Edward Smith purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clarence Edward Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 29th, Clarence Edward Smith purchased 840,760 shares of ProtoKinetix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $42,038.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Clarence Edward Smith purchased 47,000 shares of ProtoKinetix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $4,230.00.

Shares of PKTX stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. ProtoKinetix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

