Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,210,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 770,677 shares of company stock worth $28,061,444 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

