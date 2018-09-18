Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 10,330 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $911,312.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

