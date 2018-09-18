Private Management Group Inc. Has $24.92 Million Position in WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period. WideOpenWest accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 3.12% of WideOpenWest worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 19.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 28.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 45,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 255,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 166,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,759,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 583,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.09 million, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 2.02.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

