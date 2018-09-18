Pretium Resources (PVG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE PVG opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of -0.22.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $146.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 97.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.