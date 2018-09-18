Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 552,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.59% of Pretium Resources worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 647.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 85,363 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $146.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.22%. equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.