PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in PPL by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

