PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $15.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “$104.41” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

