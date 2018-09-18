PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $206,093.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $206,093.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.03344604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.80 or 0.06876563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00861221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.01759572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00167725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01794994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00329072 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 220,687,210 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

