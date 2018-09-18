PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0037 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $6,941.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

